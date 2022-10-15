The final F-Type marks the end of gasoline-powered Jaguar sports cars

Jaguar has revealed a new special edition of its absurdly handsome F-Type, and it is the final run of F-Types it intends to build. Welcome to the end of 75 years of petrol-powered Jaguar sports cars.

Consigning these big cats to history and signaling the end of an era that began with the absurdly fast XK120, are… some badges, some new alloy wheels, and a new ‘unique’ silhouette motif on the center console. Also the wheel caps and grille badges are now black instead of red.

Though, the 75 edition cars are only available with a supercharged V8 packing 444hp, or a Very Supercharged V8 producing 567hp. You will note that both of these power outputs and cylinder layout rather outweigh the lack of any visual trinketry.

Both of these special editions get Jag’s adaptive dynamics system as standard, along with a few hardware tweaks: rear knuckles made from stiff aluminium die castings, larger wheel bearings, an active electronic rear diff and revised upper ball joints for the R 75. It’s all-wheel-drive only for the R 75, of course, though that’s an option on the 444hp V8 75 too.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Otherwise, it’s as you were for the final hurrah. The entry-level car is still available, though that does without the 75 badging. It gets Jaguar’s four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbo ‘Ingenium’ unit, good for 296hp sent to the rear wheels. No slouch, covering off 0-60mph (97kph) in 5.6 seconds. The V8 cars are obviously much faster.

And more expensive. The four-cylinder car starts at £67,825 (around P4.5 million), while the P450 RWD 75 convertible starts at £83,920 (P5.5 million), rising to £102,870 (P6.8 million) for the range-topping 567hp R 75 AWD coupe. All are available to order now, ready for delivery in 2023, which marks 75 years since 1948's outstanding XK120 burst onto the scene.

You know the F-Type stats. You know the F-Type story. Deep down, you know the F-Type has to end for Jaguar’s next life as a fully electric car company to begin. So perhaps this isn’t the end, nor the beginning of the end. Maybe it’s just the end of the beginning…

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

