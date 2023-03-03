Ford Everest Titanium+ gets P30k price bump; Sport, Trend variants see P20k increase

It’s not just the prices of basic commodities that are skyrocketing these days—even automobiles are affected by inflation. It’s been price bump after price bump across the industry, and it appears we’re seeing even more increases this week

Ford Philippines has just quietly implemented a price hike on various Everest variants. Upon checking the website, the two top-spec Titanium+ trims—the 4x2 and the 4x4—are now P30,000 pricier. The Sport and Limited variants, meanwhile, get P20,000 bumps. Only the base Trend retains its original price tag.

No mechanical changes here, of course. Just some good old price adjustments. For a better look, you can check out the full price list below.

Ford Everest 2023 prices

PHOTO BY Ford

Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-turbo Titanium+ 4x4 AT – P2,525,000 (+P30,000)

(+P30,000) Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-turbo Titanium+ 4x2 AT – P2,209,000 (+P30,000)

(+P30,000) Ford Everest 2.0 Turbo Sport 4x2 AT – P2,109,000 (+P20,000)

(+P20,000) Ford Everest 2.0 Turbo Limited 4x2 AT – P2,019 (+P20,000)

(+P20,000) Ford Everest 2.0 Turbo Trend 4x2 – P1,799,000 (unchanged)

These midsize SUVs just keep getting more and more expensive over the years. Reckon Ford Philippines’ decision to bump the Everest’s prices is fair? The comments section is open.

