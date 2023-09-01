What exactly is the Ford Everest recall for?

By now, you’ve heard about the technical service bulletin affecting the Ford Everest. So, what exactly is the recall about, what are the actions Ford Philippines is taking, and is there a way to know if your unit is affected? Well, read on to see the answers to those.

The recall stems from Ford Australia’s release regarding transmissions of the models affected. It’s not the mechanicals of the gearbox per se, but rather, the electronic gear selector. Following that item, Ford Philippines acknowledged that there is a batch of Everests affected by faulty part.

PHOTO BY Ford

The problem? The electronic gear selector could throw the car in Park at speeds below 6kph if certain conditions are met. That causes the car to come to a sudden stop, even if the driver did not apply the brake pedal. Ford Australia noted that the brake lights do not come on in those cases, causing a potential rear-end accident. The fault appears when the vehicle's battery is below a certain charge level.

Given that Ford Philippines is aware of the problem, what is the company doing about it? Here’s a statement from the American automaker:

We are confirming that the service action covers a small number of Ford Everest vehicles in the Philippines. Everest owners can access www.ford.com.ph/owner/field-service-actions/ to check if their vehicles are part of the service action. Affected owners will also be notified so they can bring their vehicles to a Ford dealer for repair. Our dealers are aware and are prepared to complete the necessary repair action. Ford Ranger owners in the country are not included in this service action.

PHOTO BY Ford

Do note that the electronic gear selector is found in just one variant of the Everest in the Philippines. Only the top-spec Titanium 4x4 comes equipped with it as it’s the only one fitted with the 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel. All the two-wheel drive models in the country use the single-turbo 2.0-liter turbodiesel and do not have the electronic gear selector. So, if you’re a two-wheel drive Everest owner, there’s no need to ask if your vehicle is included in the recall as it still has a mechanical gear selector.

To those with affected units, we encourage them to head over to their nearest Ford service center to get it done as soon as possible. The problem might not appear now, but it’s better to get it sorted than wait for it to come.