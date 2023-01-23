You’re looking at the first-ever Ford Everest Wildtrak

The Ranger and the Everest share a lot of things—the Wildtrak variant isn’t one of them. At least until now, that is.

Ford has now launched the new and first-ever Everest Wildtrak in New Zealand. Like its pickup sibling, this midsize SUV boasts added tech and driver-assistance systems along with exterior and interior cosmetic tweaks.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

All-new Honda Civic Type R officially lands in PH priced at P3.88-M

Fixers promote ‘no-show’ service on social media, get nabbed by LTO

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Like the Ranger Wildtrak, the Everest Wildtrak will be sold with the variant-exclusive Luxe Yellow finish. It gets 20-inch alloy wheels, and its bumper H-bar, grille surround, and wheel lip moldings feature Bolder Grey detailing.

Inside, the Everest Wildtrak is fitted with leather seats with 10- and eight-way power adjustment for the driver and front passenger seat, respectively. Heated/ventilated front seats, Cyber Orange interior accents, and a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12-inch Ford SYNC 4A infotainment system can be found inside the cabin as well.

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The Ford Everest Wildtrak will be powered by a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel under its hood. No figures for that powertrain were published, but Ford says this allows the SUV to tow up to 3,500kg.

Alongside the Wildtrak, the Everest Sport also makes its debut in New Zealand. This one’s available with a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine, a familiar mill that churns out 207hp and 500Nm of torque in Philippine-spec units.

What do you think of this new Everest variant, readers? Is this something you’d like to see added to Ford Philippines’ lineup?

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓