Confirmed: Ford F-150 to get a facelift by September

Despite its size, the Ford F-150 has been a steady seller in the Philippines. It’s an impressive feat too, given that Ford doesn’t have to market the truck all too often. It could even be said the F-150 sells by itself, too. After all, we have become a nation of pickup lovers, so it’s probably no surprise that this giant has a solid fanbase.

The current generation F-150 made its world premiere in 2020 and landed in the Philippines in 2021. But after just three short years, it looks like the fourteenth-generation model is about to get a facelift. It was recently confirmed by Ford CEO Jim Farley during the company’s second quarter earnings report. Not only that, we can expect its debut next month at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show.

Of course, Farely didn’t mention any specifics just yet. However, the new F-150 will likely get a redesigned front end, incorporating a new daytime running light pattern. It’s expected to feature a new grille and a modular bumper design similar to the Bronco. On top of that, there’s a possibility of it getting a multi-function tailgate option down the line. New wheel designs could also be part of the minor model change.

PHOTO BY Ford

Inside, there is a chance that the dashboard could see an overhaul. Looking at how Ford redesigned the dash of the facelifted Expedition, it is possible that the F-150 could get a vertical touchscreen infotainment system. Further reinforcing that idea is the fact that the Ranger adapts that layout. Of course, more tech is to be expected.

Farley mentioned greater emphasis and innovation in terms of Ford’s hybrid models. With that, it has been suggested that the F-150 hybrid could see some hardware and software updates for the 2024 model year. As it stands, Ford’s Powerboost system combines the 3.5 L EcoBoost V6 with an electric motor between the engine and transmission. Total system output of the Powerboost powertrain is 430hp and, more importantly, 773Nm of torque. The electric motors can also provide up to 7,200 watts of auxiliary power that can be tapped from the bed.

We'll have to wait until the Detroit Auto Show for full details, but we're (almost) certain that the facelifted F-150 will eventually make its way to the country.

