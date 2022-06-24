Report: Ford dealers can implement a ‘no-resale policy’ for the F-150 Lightning

It’s no secret that the demand for the Ford F-150 Lightning has been insane since the electric pickup was first announced in the US. While that seems like all is well with the Blue Oval now that business is booming, the carmaker now faces a new challenge: resale.

With the supply shortage, initial buyers who’ve been quick enough to get on the reservation list now have the chance to turn a profit and resell their F-150 Lightning units. Ford, however, has apparently devised a way to protect its dealers from, er, having to deal with this scenario.

According to a previous report by Carscoops, Ford has come up with a no-resale policy for F-150 Lightning customers for the first year of ownership. In a more recent follow-up report, the online publication confirmed with Ford Motor Company that dealers have the discretion to implement the policy.

The original bulletin from Ford reportedly reads: “In order to prevent the resale of 22MY F-150 Lightning, Ford is offering support for a No-Sale Provision to be signed by the customer at the time of purchase. Dealers may add this language to existing closing forms or create a new standalone document.” This just clarifies that the policy was never mandatory for individual dealers.

What do you think of this move from Ford? Do you think more car brands and dealerships should follow the same route when it comes to in-demand models?

