Is Ford making a performance version of the F-150 Lightning?

There was some rather big news from Ford last week. We doubt you missed it, but just in case—it announced that it would join forces with Red Bull to return to Formula 1 in 2026.

Exciting times, but there was something else that caught our eye amongst all the fanfare.

On a document that attempted to outline Ford’s ‘focused and strategic global motorsports program’ was a silhouette of an F-150 Lightning under the section populated by Ford’s other ‘EV performance demonstrators.’

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: The traditional jeepney will hang around a little longer

The name ‘Pobla’ is totally not cool, according to the barangay’s captain

Now, those others include the recent 2,000bhp Supervan 4 and the drifty 1,400hp Mustang Mach-E 1400 to name but two, so what do we think Ford is planning for its all-electric pickup?

We’d love to see a proper jacked-up, dune-bashing Raptor version, or perhaps a slammed, bewinged F1-spec Lightning would be fun? Anyway, there’s no extra detail as of yet, so go wild with your thoughts in the comments section below folks…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also