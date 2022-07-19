Ford unleashes the 700hp V8-powered F-150 Raptor R

Ford has revealed a new range-topping trim level on one of its most popular vehicles. ‘Range-topping’ here meaning a socking great V8 slung in the nose of an F-150 pickup truck.

Welcome, brave souls, to the 700hp Ford F-150 Raptor R.

It is, in Ford’s own words, “the fastest, most powerful, most extreme high-performance off-road desert Raptor yet.” Taking its cue from Raptors past—all inspired by trophy trucks—this new R is the “ultimate Raptor.”

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Underneath, it wears the same heart that powers the Mustang Shelby GT500. That means a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 punching out 700hp and 867Nm of torque. Ford Performance recalibrated this unit, installing a new pulley to the supercharger for better torque delivery in the low-to-mid rpm range.

The exhaust manifolds are stainless steel now too, and there’s an upgraded oil cooler and filter, a deeper oil pan, and a wider air-intake inlet and high-flow air filter for 66% greater intake volume. In short, it’ll gulp in great lungfuls of air.

PHOTO BY Ford

The 10-speed gearbox attached to this V8 also gets a better calibration, and the front axle features a stronger carrier casting and structural cover to manage the extra torque. The driveshaft’s a larger aluminum unit, there’s a “specially tuned” torque converter with a heavy-duty turbine damper too.

Should sound fruity, thanks to a dual exhaust system with a valve that allows for various settings (normal, sport, quiet, and Baja—all fairly self-explanatory). Suspension is via 24-inch springs and active Fox shocks specially tuned for the R. Ford claims wheel travel of 13 inches up front and 14.1 inches out back, so, at the very least, the supermarket curbs should be absolutely fine.

PHOTO BY Ford

It’s identifiably a Raptor R, thanks to orange ‘R’ badges, a power dome on the hood, some black detailing, a graphics pack, and actual Recaro sport seats. Recaros, in an F-150. There’s of course plenty of the regular F-150 Raptor goodies and lots of connectivity.

Though one suspects the only connection you’ll really be looking out for is the one between you and that V8. “When customers experience Raptor R in the desert and beyond, it will make the hairs on the back of their necks stand up,” explains Ford Performance chief engineer Carl Widmann.

More photos of the Ford F-150 Raptor R:

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

