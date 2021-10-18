Ranger, Everest owners in PH can now avail of Ford’s new premium cabin filter

Yet another carmaker in our market has made a cabin-filter upgrade available: Ford Philippines.

The company has shared that its Motorcraft micronAir proTect cabin filter is now available for local Ranger and Everest models (MY 2015 and onwards). The micronAir filter is effective against nearly 100% of allergens that are at least two microns large. It is also capable of filtering microorganisms like bacteria and fungal spores. The new filter also has a special active layer that ensures protection from viruses such as swine flu (H1N1) and HCov-229E.

In addition to this, Ford Philippines is also offering an all-in battery package available for Focus, Fiesta, EcoSport, Ranger, and Everest owners. The package starts at P6,300 and includes costs of parts and labor. All vehicles covered by this promo come with a 24-month warranty.

“Spending time to care for your vehicle goes a long way in ensuring that you and your loved ones are safe and protected as you head back on the road. With the various offerings we have in place, our customers can expect to get more value out of their Ford vehicles as we continue to enhance the overall ownership experience,” shares Ford Customer Service Division director Jen Comia-Hernandez.

