All-new Ford Ranger, Everest spotted in the wild ahead of July 28 launch

There’s just about a week to go before Ford Philippines officially launches the all-new Ranger and Everest, and it now appears units have been starting to hit local dealerships.

Two Ranger Wildtrak units have already arrived at Ford Commonwealth, and photos of the trucks surfaced courtesy of sales agent Daryll David. The pickups are basically out in the open, so if you’re in the area, now might be your chance to drop by and see the pickups before the launch.

Meanwhile, down south, both the Ranger and Everest were spotted park along a quiet road in Filinvest Alabang. The owner of the photos, Ian Barlis, may have just been extra lucky with this one as the two units don’t look like they’ll be staying there that long.

Man, these local sightings beat the one from earlier this month. We really are inching closer and closer to the big reveal. Anyway, if you’re reading this and you still don’t know the prices and specs, check out this story.

