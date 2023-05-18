Car News

The all-new Ford Ranger Raptor is now in PH priced at P2.339-M

by Leandre Grecia | 4 hours ago
Ford Ranger Raptor 2023
PHOTO: Teddy Garcia Jr.
Ford
Ford Ranger

This is it, ladies and gents. This is finally it. Ford Philippines has finally launched the all-new Ranger Raptor in the market.

We’re sure you’ve already seen this in pictures before. It’s got the familiar Raptor-fied Ranger look, with the embossed Ford badging on the grille, the bulky fenders, and the chunky tires. Typical Raptor stuff.

Ford Ranger Raptor 2023

Under its hood, the Ranger Raptor is powered by a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine that churns out 207hp and 500Nm of torque and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Is it okay that we don’t get the V6 option? It’s still a bummer, but at this point, we’ve moved past the disappointment.

The all-new Ranger Raptor lands in our market with a P2.339 million price tag, and it comes with a five-year warranty. What do you guys think? Is this the pickup you were waiting for?

Ford Ranger Raptor 2023 photos

Ford Ranger Raptor 2023

Ford Ranger Raptor 2023

Ford Ranger Raptor 2023

Ford Ranger Raptor 2023

Ford Ranger Raptor 2023

Ford Ranger Raptor 2023

Ford Ranger Raptor 2023

Ford Ranger Raptor 2023

PHOTO: Teddy Garcia Jr.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

