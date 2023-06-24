This Ford Transit is the wild, 1,400hp electric Supervan 4.2

Ford talks at great length about the detailed technical adjustments it has made to the fully-electric ‘SuperVan 4’ in order for it to make its competition debut at the upcoming Pikes Peak International Hillclimb, but the simple fact remains: big, crazy van takes on big, crazy mountain.

Though in a turn up for the books, Ford Performance has actually turned the original SuperVan 4’s power down from the nutjob concept we saw last year. So where there was originally 2,000hp, now there exists 1,400hp (the same as the Mustang Mach-E 1400, don’t forget). This is not a number you would consider as ‘sparse’.

Ford has binned one of the motors, too – there are now only three e-motors propelling the thing instead of four, with two on the rear axle and one on the front. We’re told the SuperVan 4.2 will still be able to “unleash its full potential while also leveraging the battery’s new 600kW regeneration performance for optimal energy utilisation”. Glad… that’s sorted, then.

What’s also been sorted is the aero. Ford has bolted on comically enormous – though lightweight – carbon fiber rear spoiler and front splitter for better downforce. Indeed there’s a claim of a whopping 1,996kg of witchcraft pinning the electric cathedral on wheels at 240kph. That’s… that’s a lot of downforce.

It’s acting on less car than before, mind. We’re told weight has been ripped out of the chassis for better agility up Pikes’s twisty (and tarmacked) pass, the carbon ceramic brakes and their regen have been tweaked, and they hide behind new magnesium-forged wheels in Pirelli race tires. Naturally, any extraneous weight has been stripped from the interior, and the big lug wears a Perspex windscreen for goodness sake.

“With a history dating back to a Ford Model T in the inaugural race in 1916, Ford vehicles have consistently left their mark on the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb,” said Ford. “This year, motorsports legend Romain Dumas will take the wheel of SuperVan 4.2 in his eighth appearance at the event.”

Ford Performance’s WRC and motorsports supervisor Mike Norton added: “I believe our run times on the mountain will be worth tuning in for.” Like we said: big, crazy van takes on big, crazy mountain.

Note: This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made

