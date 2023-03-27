Confirmed: Next-gen Ford Territory on its way to PH

There have been rumors going around about how the next-generation Territory is on its way to the Philippine market. Well, you can forget about the grapevine, because Ford Philippines itself has finally given the confirmation.

The carmaker just released a teaser for the all-new crossover. While the vehicle’s still somewhat being kept in the dark, the snippets show enough for us to confirm that this is indeed the same Equator Sport that landed in Cambodia and Vietnam as the new Territory. Look:

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Everything you need to know about the Commonwealth Avenue exclusive motorcycle lane

Must-know: All the basic road markings in PH and what each one means





We still have no idea what we’ll be getting here, but if we were to get a new powertrain, we reckon it’ll be the 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine we saw from the Equator Sport’s global debut. This mill churns out 170hp and 260Nm of torque, which is significantly more powerful than the 141hp and 225Nm from the current Territory’s 1.5-liter powertrain.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now, for the bigger question: When will the reveal be? Seeing as we’re a couple of weeks away from the 2023 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), we wouldn’t be surprised if Ford Philippines decides to unveil the new crossover there. Or, you know, it could just go ahead and launch the vehicle ahead of MIAS—this could really go either way.

Stoked about the new Territory? If you want to see how the all-new model differs from the old one, you can also check out this previous story of ours.

More photos of the Ford Territory 2023:

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford