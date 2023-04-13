MIAS 2023: All-new Ford Territory launched; here’s everything you need to know about it

After tens of thousands of units sold, the first-generation Ford Territory bows out. It was quite the cash cow for the brand, too, and helped maintain Ford's position in the local sales race. But now, the all-new model has finally landed here, and the American automaker is poised to sell even more of these crossovers.

Of course, you've seen pictures of it before as it's already available in cother countries such as Cambodia, Vietnam, and even Mexico. It looks nothing like the model it replaces with its more aggressive and more SUV-like shape. The result is a crossover that looks bigger than before.

Dimensions

The tale of the tape reveals it's larger, but not as much as you might think. The 2023 Ford Territory is 4,630mm long, 1,935mm wide, and 1,706mm tall, and those figures now put it squarely against the likes of the Subaru Forester, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4. That said, the size difference is relatively minimal as it's 50mm longer, 1mm narrower, and 32mm taller than its predecesor. As for ground clearance, it's 190mm.

There are two variants offered for the Philippine market, namely the Titanium and Titanium X. The Titanium rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and is also equipped with LED headlights plus built-in roof rails. The Titanium X gets a wheel upgrade to 19-inches, and adds a power tailgate along with a panoramic sunroof.

Extra features

As one expects from Ford models these days, it's stuffed with tech. At the front, there is a massive panel that houses the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Both variants come standard with power seats, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Also included is a 360-degree view camera, Active Park Assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and even something called Door Opening Collision Warning System. We think that piece of tech is pretty self-explanatory.

It sounds pretty well-equipped already, but the Titanium X version adds even more gizmos. The top-spec version adds ventilated seats, perforated leather seats, a larger 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and an eight-speaker sound system. Oh, and it also has an air anion generator with PM2.5 monitoring.

The Titanium X is also fitted with Ford's active safety systems. Whereas the Titanium makes do with 'regular' cruise control, the Titanium X gets adaptive cruise control with stop and go function. Forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking is also included. Other driver assist technologies standard in the Titanium X version include auto high beam, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and a collision mitigation system.

Engine

Now, for power, and there's good news. No, we don't get the 1.8-liter turbo as seen in the Mexican version, but the new 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine gets a healthy boost. It now packs 170hp and 260Nm of torque, a jump of 29hp and 35Nm. It shifts with a seven-speed automatic transmission. There is no all-wheel-drive version.

Ford Territory 2023 variants and prices

Two variants are available at launch, and prices start at P1.335 million. You can check out the full price list as well as. more photos below.

Ford Territory Titanium – P1,335,000 Ford Territory Titanium X – P1,599,00

More photos of the all-new Ford Territory:

