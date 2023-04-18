Shanghai 2023: GAC’s new hybrid people-hauler could challenge the Alphard

GAC Motor also got busy at this year’s Auto Shanghai. In addition to the reveal of the Empow R, the carmaker also unveiled the new E9—its luxurious and electric answer to the Toyota Alphard.

Or maybe even BMW, because look at that grille. That massive gaping grille up front. It’ll eat the M3 and M4’s grilles for breakfast. At the very least, though, it looks somewhat proportionate to the vehicle’s size, so it doesn’t exactly feel like too much. There’s a less angry version, too (see images below), which we reckon a lot of you will probably prefer.

Moving on from that grille, the E9 actually has a pretty impressive design. Sharp lines and edges sculpt both the front and the rear ends. The latter is also adorned by large taillights that also stretch the width of the liftgate.

The E9 also gets a premium seven-seat interior with luxurious captain seats in the second row. The van also gets a host of creature comforts, including the power side doors and the power liftgate. Meanwhile, packed under the hood of the E9 is a plug-in hybrid powertrain comprised of a 2.0T engine.

It'll probably take a while before the E9 reaches our shores—if it ever will, that is. But for now, tell us :What do you think of this new people-hauler from GAC?

More photos of the GAC E9 2023:

