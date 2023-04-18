Car News

Shanghai 2023: The GAC Empow R isn't just a bodykit special

by TopGear.com.ph | Just now
GAC Empow performance model, the Empow R
PHOTO: GAC
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
GAC Motor

It looks like GAC is serious when it comes to entering the sports sedan market. The standard Empow already packs a decent punch thanks to its 1.5-liter turbo. But there’s a new, more powerful model that has just been launched at Auto Shanghai 2023.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Shanghai 2023: Could the Geely Yinhe L7 be the Coolray’s electric successor?

Shanghai 2023: Say hello to the all-new Lexus LM

GAC Empow performance model, the Empow R

GAC calls it the Empow R 2.0T, and it looks like a legit contender in the sports sedan category. At the front, the Shadow Leopard gets a unique front bumper that splits the grille, along with a pair of larger corner air intakes and a deeper front chin. Also, that red R on the grille reminds us of a certain Japanese hot hatch.

GAC Empow performance model, the Empow R

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Being a sportier model, the Empow R gets chunkier side skirts, large wheels, and gloss black trim all over its body. But a clue to its performance aspirations are the larger brakes and the lower stance. To top it all off, it has four fat exhaust pipes and aero add-ons such as the rear wing and diffusers. GAC insists these aren’t for show thanks to what’s under the hood.

GAC Empow performance model, the Empow R

But before we jump to that, let’s talk about the Empow R’s interior. For the most part, it’s the standard version, but it has a pair of chunky bucket seats at the front. It also has suede trim on the dashboard, and the entire instrument cluster display gets a design unique to this special performance model.

GAC Empow performance model, the Empow R

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

Now, for the engine. Instead of a 1.5-liter turbo, this model packs a boosted 2.0-liter under the hood. The larger engine gives this Empow 265hp and 400Nm of torque. That’s nearly 100hp more than the 1.5-liter turbo, and has a 130Nm advantage over the one we tested a few months ago. As for the transmission, it uses a sport-tuned eight-speed automatic, and yes, there are paddle shifters.

GAC Empow performance model, the Empow R

There are no official performance claims yes, but if the standard Empow can do the 0 to 100kph sprint in the high seven-second range, then there’s a good chance the Empow R can do the same task in the low six-second mark.

See Also

Read Next
Shanghai 2023: Could the Geely Yinhe L7 be the Coolray’s electric successor?
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: GAC

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱