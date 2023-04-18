Shanghai 2023: Say hello to the all-new Lexus LM

After a relatively short production cycle of four years, Lexus has introduced the all-new, second-generation of the LM for the 2024 model year. Unveiled during this year’s Auto Shanghai, the redesigned luxury van also serves as a preview for the next-generation Toyota Alphard.

In some ways, the new exterior is evolutionary but with new Lexus design elements thrown in the mix. At the front is a bigger and bolder spindle grille with hexagonal patterns, along with headlights slimmer and more dynamic-looking headlights. The front windshield is more rakish than before, and it gains quarter windows for added outward visibility.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

The sides feature a new twist to the brand’s L-Finesse design philosophy with more emphasis on the character lines. These are most evident on the lower section of the doors, as well as on the rear quarter panel. Meanwhile, the windows are enlarged for the 2024 model year and are adorned by aluminum trims at the top and the bottom. There’s also a new rear window that cuts downwards, ditching the previous model’s look that blended into the D-pillar.

PHOTO BY Lexus

As for the rear, the windshield is now less vertical compared to before. Its tailgate gets full-width taillights, and there are subtle hints of the L-Finesse design language towards the bottom half of the tailgate.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Inside, Lexus says the aim was to create a relaxing, lounge-like environment in the all-new LM. Aside from the larger windows, the wide and expansive wraparound dashboard gives the impression of more space, and the dual-screen arrangement that houses the instrument cluster and infotainment system reduces clutter. The all-new LM also gets an electro-mechanical gear selector, freeing up more space in the center console. Of course, there is a wide variety of leather trim options available, and the wood you see inside is genuine.

PHOTO BY Lexus

But the main highlight of the all-new LM’s interior is at the back. Power ottoman seats are standard (of course), and it gets a touchscreen control panel that adjusts the climate control, audio, and lighting independently. It can also adjust the sunshades, seat position, and ambient lighting. There are three seating options available for the all-new LM, namely seven, six, and four-seater configurations.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Opt for the four-seater model and it gets a partition equipped with a 48-inch wide-screen display in front of the rear seats. There is also a retractable glass partition above the screen separates the front and rear compartments. Massaging seats are standard for this version, along with something called a Warmth-Sensing IR (Infrared) Matrix Sensor. It measures the level of warmth or coldness the occupant is feeling in four specific areas?face, chest, thighs, and lower legs?and adjusts the air-conditioning and seat heaters accordingly to the passenger’s preference. If that’s not enough, the four-seater model also gets a leather pop-out table and a refrigerator.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

As for the engines, Lexus has ditched the 3.5-liter V6 in favor of a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder turbo. There are no official numbers just yet, but we expect it to be similar to the RX350 (not sold in PH). That means the standard LM could have 275hp and 430Nm of torque. Also available is a hybrid model badged as the LM 500h. The LM 500h uses a 2.5-liter, Atkinson Cycle four-cylinder engine that’s mated to an electric motor. That gives this hybrid luxury minivan a total system output of 246hp and 316Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

