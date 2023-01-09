The all-new GAC GS3 wants to be China’s national SUV

Remember when Chinese cars looked, uh, less than desirable on the design front? Yeah, no one wants to go back to that, and it appears the country’s manufacturers feel the same way.

Most imports from the People’s Republic now sport attractive exteriors that, in many cases, are at par (or sometimes even superior) to their Japanese counterparts. If the next-generation GS3 makes it into the Philippines, add that to the growing list.

PHOTO BY GAC

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The all-new GAC GS3 was recently unveiled at the 20th Guangzhou International Auto Show flaunting an edgy new look that wants to cut through the competition.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Hybrids vs. turbo: The Kicks, Corolla Cross, and HR-V go head to head

LTO cracks down on taxi drivers refusing passengers

GAC says the look was inspirited by industrial aesthetics, and the result is an aggressive-looking crossover with a unique face and a very sporty overall character. We’re particular fans of what the company’s designers have done with the grille, though we can also see how some of you might not share the same sentiment.

PHOTO BY GAC

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The interior of the 2023 GS3 looks like a rather lovely environment to be stuck in as well. There’s a nice mix of premium-looking plastic and soft-touch material, some polished aluminum trim, a clean digital instrument cluster, and a high-resolution media display. No complaints here so far.

Units come equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. No exact performance figures were provided by GAC, but the brand says the vehicle’s R-Style variant can zip from 0-100kph in 7.5 secs.

The company says it’s aiming to make the all-new GAC GS3 a “national SUV” for just 100,000 yuan (around P810,000). Would you like this to be available locally? Chime in.

GAC GS3 2023

PHOTO BY GAC

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓