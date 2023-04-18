Shanghai 2023: Could the Geely Yinhe L7 be the Coolray’s electric successor?

This year’s Auto Shanghai is underway, and Geely has already unveiled the new Panda EV. That cute little thing isn’t the only new model the Chinese carmaker has on display at the show, though.

Geely has also showcased the new Yinhe L7, its new long-range plug-in hybrid electric SUV. This vehicle made its first public appearance at Geely’s flagship event back in February. It was also there when the brand revealed its plans to release seven new Geely Yinhe models within the next two years.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Shanghai 2023: Say hello to the all-new Lexus LM

LTO branch draws flak after listing ‘LGBTQ’ under priority lane

The Geely Yinhe L7 packs a hybrid powertrain that enables 0-100kph acceleration in 7.5sec and top speeds of 200kph. Geely claims real-world fuel consumption is about 19km/L, and it says the vehicle can reach 1,370km on one full tank under mixed driving conditions. Pure EV range, however, has yet to be announced.

Also in full display at the show is the Yinhe L7’s smart cockpit. Alongside this EV, Geely also displayed models from its other brands such as Lynk & Co. and Zeekr.

Now, we’re not betting on this electric vehicle to land in our market anytime soon. That said, we do think it could be a capable successor to the Coolray. If and when that does happen, we hope Geely would bring in the Panda EV, too.

PHOTO BY Geely

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also