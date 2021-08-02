A hydrogen-powered Glickenhaus pickup is in the works

Big news in the weird world of hydrogen—Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has announced that it’s developing an H-powered pickup truck based on the brilliant Baja Boot. It’s called—deep breath—the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Zero Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup Concept.

Boss Jim Glickenhaus tweeted the single image you see above of the rather interesting-looking pickup. There are plenty of Boot styling cues in there including the chunky wheel arches, the four distinct headlights, and that mighty lightbar.

Apparently the aim is for a range of over 960km on a single tank of hydrogen, with infrastructure developed to ensure quick, low-cost, and readily available refueling. Currently, the majority of hydrogen refueling stations in the UK are around London, and California in the US.

Glickenhaus also says that the Fuel Cell Boot Pickup will be reasonably priced and that it’ll be able to act as a generator when needed.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

