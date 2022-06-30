The Suzuki S-Presso gets an improved Global NCAP safety rating

Remember when the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) gave the Suzuki S-Presso zero stars for safety a few years back? Well, you can scratch that now, because the tiny hatch has undergone new testing and has garnered a much-improved rating.

The India-manufactured S-Presso has just scored three stars for adult-occupant protection and two stars for child-occupant protection. Frankly, it’s still mediocre at best, but it’s a big jump from the last test results.

The S-Presso was tested under the current protocols as part of the #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign. The parameters still do not include side-impact, electronic stability control, and pedestrian protection requirements.

According to the crash-test results, the S-Presso provided good protection to the heads of both front passengers. The driver, however, had poorer protection from the neck down.

As for child-occupant protection, you can refer to one portion of the report: “Levels of child occupant protection showed the same performance as the version sold in India. The lack of ISOFIX anchorages, lack of a three-point belt in all seating positions, and the decision of Suzuki Maruti not to recommend a Child Restraint System (CRS) explain this poor child occupant protection score. ”

Note that the S-Presso in the South African market is equipped with two standard airbags, similar to what we have in the Philippines. However, as our very own Niky Tamayo pointed out in his S-Presso review, local units get rear ISOFIX latch points for child seats, something lacking in the unit the Global NCAP tested. If properly tested, Philippine-spec S-Pressos could score a bit higher overall.

Anyway, you check out some footage of the actual crash test below. Tell us what you think of the S-Presso’s new safety rating in the comments, too.

Suzuki S-Presso safety rating crash test:

