GMC is already teasing the Hummer EV with a host of upcoming accessories

The next-generation Hummer—yes, the one that runs on electricity—isn’t out yet. But this isn’t stopping GMC from making future owners salivate at all the accessories and customization options the brand plans on offering with the truck.

For this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show, the American car manufacturer is showcasing a handful of Hummer EV units featuring a smorgasbord of lifestyle and styling enhancements.

The units that will be put on display are all Edition 1 versions of the EV. The equipped accessories include a power-retractable bed cover, off-road recovery kit, a 50-inch roof-mounted light bar, auxiliary lighting units, cargo management rails, a spare tire carrier, a variety of storage compartments, and new wheels.

In a statement, the Hummer EV’s lead designer for performance accessories, Humberto Ortiz, said that all of these parts were designed with ease of integration as the main consideration.

“Their design and fit are integrated with the vehicle like regular production components,” said Ortiz. “It means they appear and function as if they were installed on the assembly line, with production-level quality, too, compared to universal-type aftermarket components.”

Ortiz added that one perfect example is the new 50-inch light bar. Supposedly, its design and mountings were built to perfectly match the contour of the Hummer EV’s roof.

This is neat, but what we’re really looking forward to seeing is what all the aftermarket nuts out there are going to do with this thing. Anyone else here excited for all the aftermarket possibilities this EV will present?

