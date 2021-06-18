Look, ma, no touchscreen: This is the GTO Engineering Squalo’s interior

By now, you ought to be well aware that a UK-based Ferrari specialist is building its very own ’60s-inspired supercar. If not, then catch yourself up on the work of GTO Engineering here.

The Berkshire-based Ferrari workshop has sketched out some rather delicious bodywork, decided upon the name ‘Squalo’ (which means ‘shark’ in Italian), and made the not-very-tricky decision to pop a naturally aspirated V12 engine in the nose. Now, what about trifling little details like, you know, where the driver goes?

GTO has now turned its attention to what the Squalo’s interior will look, smell, and feel like. Here are the first sketches. Looks rather agreeable, no? There’s obvious Ferrari 250 inspiration, but check out those hollowed-out headrests and turbine-style vents.

If Ferrari had blown the budget on a Space Age concept car back in 1962, it would have probably looked a little like this inside.

Hidden away—somewhere—in this cabin will be an infotainment screen, smartphone connectivity, hi-fi speakers, and even cupholders for your skinny latte. The idea is that at first glance through the window, the Squalo will look like a pure classic, but only the knowing few will be aware it has all the creature comforts you’d expect of a car that’s going to cost...well, there will be telephone numbers with fewer digits in them.

We like the slender wooden steering wheel rim. We like the open-gate manual gearshift. We like the big dial faces. But what we love is that touchscreens are banned. Welcome to the Anti-Tesla.

GTO Engineering says the Squalo will avoid all touch-sensitive buttons—instead, it will only have tactile switches and knobs inside. What’s Italian for ‘hoo-bloody-ray’?

By the time this thing hits the roads in 2023, it’ll probably be the only thing on four wheels not carrying an iPad around on its dashboard. Who needs built-in arcade games when you’ve got a V12?

