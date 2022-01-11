Watch: The Hennessey Venom F5 hits 400kph+

You’ve seen it nearly rattle itself free from a dyno, then shoot flames from its quad exhausts. Now it’s time to watch Hennessey’s Venom F5 have a brief dalliance with the concept of ‘250mph.’ That’s just over 400kph.

In this latest episode, John Hennessey’s incoming 1,792hp land-based missile does some high-speed stability tests at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida. Which means engaging the fabled ‘F5’ mode that allows the car to go very, very fast:

And from the brief flash we see here, it looks...stable, right? Certainly sounds stable, that tuned LS3—all 6.6 liters of twin-turbo V8 ‘Fury,’ as this engine is nicknamed—providing a lovely backdrop.

Hennessey is keen to stress that this is not a top-speed test, because you’ll remember the car’s top speed is projected at 500kph. Instead, it’s “one of many tests conducted by the Hennessey engineering team to evaluate high-speed stability and vehicle dynamics.”

Continue reading below ↓

More as we have it.

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.