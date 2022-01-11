Car News

Watch: The Hennessey Venom F5 hits 400kph+

Getting a bit of practice for its 500kph target
by Vijay Pattni | Just now
PHOTO: Hennessey Performance

You’ve seen it nearly rattle itself free from a dyno, then shoot flames from its quad exhausts. Now it’s time to watch Hennessey’s Venom F5 have a brief dalliance with the concept of ‘250mph.’ That’s just over 400kph. 

In this latest episode, John Hennessey’s incoming 1,792hp land-based missile does some high-speed stability tests at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida. Which means engaging the fabled ‘F5’ mode that allows the car to go very, very fast:

And from the brief flash we see here, it looks...stable, right? Certainly sounds stable, that tuned LS3—all 6.6 liters of twin-turbo V8 ‘Fury,’ as this engine is nicknamed—providing a lovely backdrop.

Hennessey is keen to stress that this is not a top-speed test, because you’ll remember the car’s top speed is projected at 500kph. Instead, it’s “one of many tests conducted by the Hennessey engineering team to evaluate high-speed stability and vehicle dynamics.”

More as we have it.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

PHOTO: Hennessey Performance

