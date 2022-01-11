Holy smoke! The Hennessey Venom F5 gets fiery on its latest dyno run

The last time Hennessey’s 6.6-liter V8 stepped onto the dyno, it nearly tore free of its leash. This time, it’s threatening to burn them off entirely. Reacquaint yourselves with an engine nicknamed ‘Fury.’

Hennessey’s latest televisual update showcases the car’s ability to check an important hypercar box: Shoot a bit of fire on downshifts. We learn nothing more about the development of the F5—a car aiming for 500kph—but hey, there’s noise.

An industrial, thunderous noise, too. The twin-turbo V8 is a heavily modified LS3, after all, here packed with lightweight internals and 3D-printed titanium compressor housings for both blowers. It redlines at 8,000rpm, producing 1,792hp and 1,616Nm of torque along its not-so-merry way.

Of course, there’s much more to this car that outright power and noise and...fury. Read the full debrief of a hypercar that takes its moniker from the sharp end of a tornado intensity scale, here.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance on YouTube

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.