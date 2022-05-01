Confirmed: The 1,792hp Hennessey Venom F5 will have a roadster version

As the age-old saying goes, you wait ages for a morsel of news on how development of the world’s 300mph+ hypercars is getting on, and then two massive stories drop in the space of 24 hours. It’s always the way…

Anyway, after Koenigsegg unveiled the very first wingless Jesko Absolut yesterday, today it’s the turn of Hennessey.

No updates on whether the Venom F5 has reached its projected top speed just yet, but the Texas tuner has confirmed that a Venom F5 Roadster is coming on August 9th this year. Oh, and it’ll get the same 1,792hp twin-turbocharged V8 (nicknamed Fury, of course) as its hard-topped sibling. That’ll be breezy.

Stay tuned for more in the coming months…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com.

