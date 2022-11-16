The all-new Honda BR-V can supposedly do up to 24.7km/L

We’re inching closer and closer to the official launch of the all-new Honda BR-V. If you need any more reasons to get hyped about the upcoming launch, then we have something for you.
Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has just shared that it has now conducted a fuel-economy run with the new BR-V together with the Automotive Association of the Philippines (AAP). After testing, the BR-V 1.5 V CVT variant yielded 24.7km/L. This was the best across the range, as the 1.5 VX CVT and the 1.5 S CVT achieved 23.48km/L and 22.61km/L, respectively.
HCPI and AAP got these figures after driving the subcompact SUVs for 128km at an average speed of 70-80kph. Drivers weren’t allowed to use the BR-V’s cruise control. The A/C was turned on, albeit only with the lowest blower settings and with the thermostat set to low.
We know these aren’t exactly real-world driving conditions, but these figures are still pretty impressive in their own right. Rest assured, once this vehicle finally hits the market, we’ll be sure to get the real-world fuel consumption of the all-new BR-V.
