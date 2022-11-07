Stocks of the all-new Honda BR-V have landed on PH soil

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is set to launch the all-new BR-V in our market in a few weeks’ time. Stoked? We’re sure a lot of you are. We even reckon some of you have already booked reservations.

Well, here’s something to get you even more excited: HCPI has just shared that the first batch of units has already landed on our shores. With all the supply-related problems the automotive industry has been dealing with as of late, this sure is a welcome sight for customers.

The Japanese carmaker has yet to divulge new info, though. HCPI did share the image prices of the next-gen BR-V in the last press release, but we knew that one already.

“We are excited to share news of the arrival of our stocks of the All-New BR-V,” said HCPI president Masahiko Nakamura. “We are ready for launch and looking forward to reaching out to more Filipino families and being part of their journeys. With its design and features, the All-New Honda BR-V will bring the SUV experience of customers to the next level.”

All that’s left to do is wait, then. What are you looking forward to seeing in the all-new BR-V, readers?

