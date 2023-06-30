PH-spec 2023 Honda City to get Honda SENSING on all variants

For those in the market for a subcompact sedan, you might want to check out the new Honda City. Set to be launched by July 13, Honda Cars Philippines has dropped several details for its facelifted best-selling sedan.

PHOTO BY Honda

The major news here is the addition of Honda Sensing on all variants. Yes, you read that right, even the base model gets advanced driver assistance systems. All models get adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and even road departure mitigation. With all those features, the new City is possibly the only car in its price segment to come a full suite of active safety features.

Honda has also brought back the E variant back to the City lineup. It now serves as the entry-level model in the range, and yes, it gets Honda Sensing standard. With that, the Honda City model range in the Philippines consists of four model grades, the E CVT, S CVT, V CVT, and RS CVT. Honda has dropped the six-speed manual version. And before you react, let’s be real here: most folks got the CVT over the manual anyway.

PHOTO BY Honda

As for other updates, the new Honda City gets new bumpers, a bolder grille, and sportier wheel designs on the outside. There’s also a new color option for the updated model, Obsidian Blue Pearl. Moving inside, the City adapts the Civic V’s partially digital display that allows it to show more information to the driver. The eight-inch touchscreen also gets software updates, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powering the new City is the familiar (and tried-and-tested) 1.5-liter, twin-cam i-VTEC engine. It’s good for 119hp and 145Nm of torque. As mentioned, the six-speed manual is no longer available, and all variants shift with a CVT.

PHOTO BY Honda

Tentative prices for the new Honda City are as listed below:

City 1.5 E CVT Honda SENSING: P975,000

City 1.5 S CVT Honda SENSING: P999,000

City 1.5 V CVT Honda SENSING: P1,075,000

City 1.5 RS CVT Honda SENSING: P1,130,000

These prices are still subject to change as its official launch date draws closer. That said, the reservation books are now open, and for a limited time only, the reservation fee is free for early bird bookings.

Note: Indian-market Honda City shown for reference purposes.