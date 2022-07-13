Honda is celebrating 50 years of the beloved Civic

You thought releasing the supposedly final teaser for the Type R was Honda’s only way of celebrating the Civic’s 50th birthday? Of course not. Best believe the Japanese carmaker won’t let this huge milestone for what is arguably one of its most popular nameplates go by just like that.

Honda has just released a quirky one-minute tribute video showing the history of the Civic. It gives us a quick run-through from the day the first-ever Civic unit rolled out of Honda’s factory in 1972, to the time Honda began putting a VTEC engine under the Civic’s hood, and to when Honda first introduced a hybrid powertrain for the popular model at the turn of the century—this clip has got it all. Check it out below:

A brief history of the Honda Civic

Honda’s press release reads: “Celebrating its golden year reminds us of how Honda’s iconic car evolved over several generations—50 years of serving that VTEC goodness and strong reliability, truly, the Civic nameplate serves as a true testament to the ‘Power of Dreams.’”

The company has also put together a short clip featuring greetings from Honda Civic owners from around the globe. Click play on the embedded video below to see more.

Greetings from Honda Civic customers around the world:

