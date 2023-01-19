All-new Honda Civic Type R officially lands in PH priced at P3.88-M

Well, how about that? There were rumors surrounding the potential arrival of the all-new Honda Civic Type R this week. Now, it’s finally here. Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) during its media thanksgiving party at Karrera Showroom in Alabang surprised us all with the unveiling of the next-generation model.

The hot hatch lands in our market packed with a 2.0-liter K20C1 four-cylinder turbopetrol under its hood. The powertrain churns out 315hp at 6,500rpm and 420Nm of torque between 2,600-4,000rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

2023 Honda Civic Type R reveal

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

GAC launches new Empow compact sedan; introductory prices start at P1.135-M

We render the classic Honda City Turbo II and Motocompo as modern EVs

PHOTO BY Honda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Local units come complete with Type R styling inside and out. Red Honda emblems—check. Type R badges—check. Red racing seats inside the cabin—double-check. There’s also the huge spoiler out back and the triple exhaust underneath.

Not that it really matters to most of you guys, but the all-new Type R also comes with a host of amenities. Apple CarPlay or Android Auto comes as standard, as well as Honda Sensing safety features and multiple drive modes—‘+R’ included.

The all-new Civic Type R is priced at P3.888 million. We’ll have more details once we have them. We’ll also share insights on this once we finally get behind the wheel for a proper test drive. For now, you can check out more photos below.

More photos of the all-new Honda Civic Type R:

PHOTO BY Honda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓