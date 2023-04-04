Even the Honda CR-V gets a plug-in hybrid version now

We’re looking forward to the next-generation Honda CR-V landing here someday. With the prospect of that 1.5-liter turbo and the possibility of a hybrid, the sixth-generation CR-V is a bold new step for Honda’s popular CR-V.
But aside from the turbopetrol and hybrid choices, there’s another powertrain option that joins the all-new CR-V range. Over in China, the crossover recently gained a plug-in hybrid version, and it’s dubbed the CR-V e:PHEV. Granted, this isn’t the first time the CR-V received a plug-in hybrid system. The previous generation also had it, but this one boasts more bang up to date tech.
OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Isuzu is (sort of) launching the 2023 D-Max on April 21
Holy Week 2023: Number coding suspended from 5pm on April 5
From the outside, it looks like any other sixth-gen CR-V. There are no changes to lights, bumpers, or sheet metal to differentiate it from the turbopetrol or hybrid models. The only clue you have is a ‘flap’ on the fender for the car’s charging port. As for the interior, the mechanical gear selector has been replaced with a push-button unit.
Like the hybrid, the CR-V e:PHEV uses a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gas engine paired with dual electric motors. However, the e:PHEV comes with a larger battery capacity to allow the car to go further on battery power alone. The electric motor also gets more power to help it have a total system output of 215hp and 335Nm of torque. Mind you, the torque rating is still the same, but horsepower is up by 8hp.
As for range, Honda says the CR-V e:PHEV can run on battery power for up to 73 kilometers. Honda adds that it can get up to 62.11 kilometers per liter, and it has a projected range of 916 kilometers. We reckon that’s a conservative range estimate, given that the CR-V has a fuel tank capacity of about 50 liters.
We’re genuinely curious if this model will be offered outside Mainland China. The previous generation was also available with plug-in tech, but it was never sold in other countries. But with Honda’s push towards electrification, there is a chance it will consider selling this model to a wider market.