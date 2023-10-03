Honda releases four accessory packages for the all-new CR-V

We’re still relatively fresh from the launch of the all-new Honda CR-V. With reservation books now open, the stocks for this all-new crossover should be on the way by now. But for those who are waiting, why not check out the available accessories for it?

Honda Cars Philippines has several accessories ready for the all-new CR-V. To simplify the choices, the company has bundled it up in four packages. These are Utility Package, Sporty Package, Explorer Package, and Premium Package.

Starting with the Utility Package, it is available in all variants of the CR-V. However, the package in the RS e:HEV has one major difference. All can be fitted with a body cover, door handle protectors, cargo tray, and back seat protectors. However, the RS package includes a tonneau cover for the cargo area. For the V Turbo and VX Turbo AWD, the Utility Package retails for P16,500, while its P27,200 for the RS e:HEV.

Moving to the Sporty Package, it’s only for the V Turbo and VX Turbo AWD. It adds door visors and aero kits for the front and rear bumper. A rear exhaust tip finisher can also be added to the V Turbo variant. This pack retails for P53,600 for the V Turbo and P45,800 for the VX Turbo AWD.

For those who prefer a more outdoorsy look, there’s the Explorer Package and it’s available for all variants. The package includes door visors, roof crossbars, and running boards for easy ingress and egress. Regardless of the model chosen, it starts at P64,000.

Lastly, there’s the Premium Package that can be fitted to all variants. It’s essentially a combination of the Utility and Explorer package sans a few features. For the RS, it starts at P81,800, P78,300 for the V Turbo, and P70,800 for the VX Turbo AWD. Of course, customers also have the option to mix and match various accessories for a more personalized touch.

Interested? You can check out the list of accessories in the Honda Cars Philippines official website, in the company’s official LazMall page, or head straight to the nearest dealership.

Need a recap of the prices? Check out the list below:

Honda CR-V 2024 prices

Honda CR-V 1.5 V Turbo CVT – P2,100,000 Honda CR-V 1.5 VX Turbo CVT AWD – P2,280,000 Honda CR-V 2.0 RS e:HEV E-CVT – P2,590,000