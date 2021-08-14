The Honda Integra is making a comeback in 2022

There’s plenty of big news streaming out of Monterey Car Week in the US. But if you’ve had your fill of £2m hypercars, then here’s some marvelous news for those of us living in the real world: the Integra is coming back.

That’s the Acura Integra, mind, and given the laser focus of Honda’s current range, we shan’t yet be betting the house on seeing a Honda Integra on these shores.

But it’s exciting news nonetheless. “I’m thrilled to say Integra is returning to the Acura lineup with the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original,” says Jon Ikeda, Acura VP, “fulfilling our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in every way—design, performance and the overall driving experience.”

And that’s it. More information will be drip-fed to us as the Integra’s “2022 introduction” nears, but the anticipation for a front-driven Toyota GR 86 rival is suddenly rather palpable. It’s also quite the time for ‘nineties coupe nameplate comebacks,’ and if the Ford Puma has taught us anything, it’s that the reality doesn’t always tally with the dream.

But let’s see. First seen in 1986 on a wedgy little pop-up headlamped coupe, the Integra name really came to the fore with the 1997 launch of the Integra Type R (in the photos here). Three generations were made, the third being denied official UK sales and its production ceasing in 2006. Fifteen years later, let’s see what happens next…

