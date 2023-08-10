Gaikindo 2023: Honda N-Van BEV confirmed for Indonesia—will PH ever get it?

Honda unveiled a handful of new models for the Indonesian market during this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2023). The Accord e:HEV made its appearance there alongside, of course, the hybrid CR-V.

But we’re already expecting the all-new CR-V to make its way to the Philippines, so its appearance in Indonesia isn’t as exciting as when it first landed in ASEAN. What really got our attention during Honda’s program at GIIAS was the announcement of the N-Van BEV.

PHOTO BY Honda

This is the electrified version of Honda’s kei van that made its debut in 2018. The electric version was just being tested in Japan a few months ago, and now, it’s been confirmed for the Indonesian market.

Not a lot of details were released just yet, though—no idea when exactly it’ll become available. We didn’t get a good look at the N-Van BEV either, as our friends from Indonesia seemed to have had a rough time with the camera for the launch event live stream (see photo below).

All we know is that this small thing measures 3,995mm long, 1,475mm wide, and 1,950mm tall and has a range of about 200km. And of course, at least we know it’s already in our region and won’t be a Japan-exclusive model.

Now, we can’t help but wonder, will this ever make its way to the Philippines? Honda Cars Philippines sources the CR-V and the Brio from Indonesia, so we see a possibility there. The electric kei van may not be assembled in that country (at least not yet), but who knows, right?

Just think about it. Tiny electric Hondas roaming the metro. Heck, if our market has room for those small Chinese EVs, then it surely has some left for a car like the Honda N-Van BEV.

Honda N-Van BEV Prototype

PHOTO BY Honda

Honda N-Van unveiled at Gaikindo 2023

PHOTO BY Honda Indonesia on YouTube

