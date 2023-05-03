Report: Honda is revealing another subcompact crossover this June

Honda already has a wide range of crossovers available worldwide. From the top of our heads, we can name the WR-V, the BR-V, HR-V, CR-V, Passport, and Pilot. Then there are the models sold specifically for the Chinese market, along with other country and region-specific models. It’s a dizzying array, for sure, but Honda isn’t showing signs of slowing down when it comes to building crossovers.

If you recall a few months ago, Honda released a dark, shadowy photo that hinted at another subcompact model. The teaser was released by Honda Cars India, and so far, we’ve ruled it out as being a different kind of WR-V or HR-V. Since then, Honda has not revealed any information, but a report from Autocar India sheds some light on the mystery crossover.

According to the Indian publication, it carries the codename 3US and will by revealed on June 6, 2023. The publication also says it could be called the Elevate, a break from the usual ‘-RV’ naming convention Honda uses for most of its crossovers. A quick check at the World Intellectual Property Organization does support this claim. Honda filed for a trademark way back in March 30, 2021, and is now a registered name.

Based on spy photos, the crossover appears to be larger than the WR-V and slots in between the HR-V and BR-V. It is said to be based on Honda’s global subcompact car platform that underpins models such as the Jazz, City, BR-V, and HR-V. It might also use the familiar 1.5-liter i-VTEC that powers most of Honda’s subcompact models, and hybrid (e:HEV) versions are expected.

Once it’s released, Autocar India says the Honda crossover will be up against the likes of the all-new Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen T-Cross. Prices range from “Rs 12 lakh to 19 lakh”, which is around P810,000 to P1,300,000 at current exchange rates.

