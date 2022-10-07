Feast your eyes on the new Honda Prologue

It was earlier this year when we got our first look at Honda’s first-ever electric SUV, the Prologue. The Japanese carmaker may have gotten a bit too excited about its upcoming EV, though, as it has now released the first official images of it ahead of the 2024 launch.

It’s definitely a looker, this one. It captures Honda’s design language quite nicely, with that familiar nose. There’s no grille here, of course, but the entire front fascia looks a bit similar to that of other modern Hondas.

PHOTO BY Honda

The rear arguably even more stylish than the front. Unique Honda badging with the stylized typeface along with the simple yet eye-catching taillights—these make for a very balanced design overall. The plastic claddings underneath match the beefy-looking wheels, too, embodying that ‘neo-rugged’ design Honda’s pertaining to.

“Our goal was to create a clean harmony based on a rugged SUV image by coordinating the colors and materials to express neo-rugged design styling that’s familiar to our customers and uniquely Honda,” said Color, Materials and Finish design lead Masaki Sumimoto.

PHOTO BY Honda

Inside, the Prologue supposedly boasts a Passport-like cabin in terms of space. The Prologue is about 203mm longer and 127mm wider than the all-new CR-V. It looks rather neat, too, with what appear to be soft-touch materials with premium garnishes plastered around the interior. There’s an 11-inch fully digital instrument cluster paired with an 11.3-inch infotainment system as well, adding to that futuristic vibe.

We are not going to wait until 2024 to attract EV buyers, because we see a natural progression for a CR-V customer to Prologue with its slightly larger size, larger interior and capable handling," said Gary Robinson, vice president, automobile planning and strategy at American Honda. "We will support that transition now by putting smart strategies in place with the CR-V hybrid, that will enable our customers to transition to an EV."

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves—the launch isn’t happening until about two years from now. This is just a sneak peek, though, so no mechanical bits were discussed just yet. But what do you guys think about the design so far?

More photos of the Honda Prologue:

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

