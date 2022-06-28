Car News

It looks like a lot of people really want the Honda Step WGN, and we’re not surprised

After all, we want one, too
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
front quarter photo of the Honda Step WGN
PHOTO: Honda
Honda

When we first saw the Honda Step WGN—another boxy retro minivan-slash-MPV that we can only dream about—we were floored. We knew it was the family car we needed, especially with the Odyssey’s recent exit. The problem, of course, is it wasn’t sold anywhere outside of Japan.

But our pleas to Honda to export the beautiful thing continues, especially now that the carmaker has revealed 27,000 units have been spoken for in the first month alone. In a single market. If that’s not enough to show Honda that a lot of people reaaally want the Step WGN,  then we don’t know what will be.

front photo of the honda step wgn

The sad part about all this news, though, is that deliveries will be delayed. Honda still has the pandemic and the global chip shortage to deal with. But to be fair, the carmaker did plan to sell just 5,000 of these per month.

Nonetheless, we still want this. Inside that boxy design are captain’s chairs, an 11.4-inch infotainment system, and a 15.6-inch screen for rear passengers. It’s just like a lounge on wheels that’s quirky on the outside. There are both gasoline and hybrid engine options available, too, so the latter should be handy given today’s fuel prices.

What do you guys think?

rear photo of the honda step wgn

action shot of the Honda Step WGN

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

