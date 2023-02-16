Raize-fighting Honda WR-V nabs 5-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating

Size isn’t the only thing the 2023 Honda WR-V has in common with its Toyota-bred rival, the Raize. Both vehicles are apparently also very safe, too.

The Honda WR-V recently underwent ASEAN New Car Assessment Program (ASEAN NCAP) crash testing and managed to pass with flying colors. It scored 34.6 points for adult occupant protection (AOP), 16.78 points for child occupant protection (COP), 15.58 points for safety assist, and 10.45 points for motorcyclist safety—results good enough for the organization’s five-star safety rating.

WR-Vs tested were top-spec RS units equipped with Honda Sensing safety tech. Advanced driver-assist bits included a land departure warning system, forward collision warning, and lane keep assist. Autonomous emergency braking for pedestrians was also listed as optional.

“ASEAN NCAP acknowledges that SUV has become a highly popular mode of transport among vehicle consumers in the South East Asian region,” the organization said in a statement.

“Hence, ASEAN NCAP is pleased that apart from its appealing features and compact size, the Honda WR-V offers a number of safety technology features similar to those of its predecessors such as the HR-V and BR-V,” the organization said in a statement,” it added.

Well, that’s one more reason to hope a Philippine launch is in the cards for the Honda WR-V. Are you crossing your fingers, too?

