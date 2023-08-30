The Hummer EV EarthCruiser is ready to go glamping

GMC has teamed up with modification firm EarthCruiser to create a fancy camping version of the Hummer EV that doesn’t just go anywhere, but can stay there.

It’s not just a fancy pop-up tent that’s been plonked on the back of a pickup truck, though: GMC calls the car an “overlanding solution” on account of all the adventures that people will be doing in the car.

PHOTO BY GMC

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

GMC recently announced upgrades to the 3X-spec version of the Hummer EV Pickup to increase its range to 613km from the whopping 205kWh battery pack, which means you could escape to around 300km from civilization for your trip away. Although given all the extra stuff that EarthCruiser has piled on top, it probably won’t get anywhere near that range.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Nugget is Ford’s ultimate custom campervan

The Mitsubishi XForce is already raking in sales before production

As part of the raft of modifications (not a real raft, although that would be very cool), the EarthCruiser Hummer has been kitted out with a 6kWh 12V battery for leisure purposes, which partners with a 605W solar charger on the roof to provide seven days of off-the-grid electricity. Because why should you lack a freezer in the great outdoors?

PHOTO BY GMC

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Inside, you’ve got a decent-size double bed, a sink, an induction hob, and a 51-liter water tank (the waste water tank only has a 26-liter capacity, so you’ll have to drink plenty, or make good use of either the indoor or outdoor shower options). There’s even a flatpack toilet on board, and EarthCruiser says it has thought long and hard about where it can offer “purposeful” storage inside the Hummer. Can’t have taken all that long—this thing is humongous, after all.

Anyway, the insulated pop-up roof is designed for year-round use, so it could also double as extra space for the family at Christmas if you have one on the drive. Make sure they’ve bought your present and put it under the tree first before you tell them where they’re sleeping, of course.

PHOTO BY GMC

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Interested in electric power for your summer getaway? GMC says that the ‘upfit’ will be available to its Hummer EV Pickup customers at some point in 2024. At the very least, the new Hummer offers an enormous stopgap solution while we wait for a California version of Volkswagen’s all-electric ID. Buzz to come along.

PHOTO BY GMC

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.