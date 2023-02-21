This might be what the next-gen Hyundai Accent will look like

It’s no secret that Hyundai is getting ready to launch a new generation of its subcompact sedan, the Accent. The South Korean automaker recently showed a teaser of the car bearing the Verna name, and now, it’s ready to show more.

No, the company isn’t premiering the car just yet. We’ll have to wait until March 21 to see the real deal. Instead, it has released sketches of the all-new Hyundai Accent, and it promises that the production version will look like the drawings. A bold claim, given that roadgoing versions are usually tamed down compared to the sketches.

If that’s the case, we can expect the redesigned Accent to have Hyundai’s now-signature LED strip that runs across the entire front end. Perhaps it comes as no surprise anymore given that the Staria, Kona, Stargazer, and even the Grandeur luxury sedan have it. Just as interesting are the bumper-mounted headlights, a first in its segment.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

And just to make us more excited, Hyundai also showed off the sides of the future Accent. Given the brand’s current design language. The next-generation Accent comes with sharp lines and rakish angles on the doors, fenders, and quarter panel, much like the Tucson. It also adapts a liftback-like shape around the back, likely for the purposes of aerodynamics. There is no rear view of the car just yet, but expect it draw elements from models such as the Elantra, Sonata, and Grandeur.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

As for engines, Hyundai has announced two options for the subcompact sedan. First is a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated gas engine, while the other is a 1.5-liter turbopetrol. There is no announcement regarding a turbodiesel.

Again, we will all have to wait for March 21 for the full reveal. Until then, we’ll be on the lookout for more updates about this model.

