The all-new Hyundai Azera is a flagship sedan with a futuristic face

Is anyone else digging Hyundai’s new design direction? Frankly, the products the brand has been coming up with lately are a breath of fresh air compared to all the aggressive exteriors others have been churning out.

The latest model to receive the South Korean car manufacturer’s new look is the Azera. Known in its home market as the Grandeur, the next-generation sedan adopts the same Robocop (or Cyclops, take your pick) aesthetic you’ll find on recent releases like the Staria and Stargazer.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

This thing isn’t a mass-market darling like the two haulers mentioned above, though. The Azera is the Hyundai’s flagship sedan and, as such, features a considerably more upscale vibe to it.

The company’s now-signature elongated daytime running light is accompanied by boxy units that flank a massive grille with premium diamond-like openings. The character lines on this thing are definitely bold, but Hyundai manages to maintain a relatively minimalist aesthetic thanks to flat surfaces and incredibly subtle door handles.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Out back, you’ll find a taillight that spans the length of the rear. Speaking of the back of the vehicle, it appears to swoop upwards ever so slightly—a unique look that some might find unappealing, but we dig it. Perhaps our only gripe is the extra window by the C-pillar.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Hop inside and you’re surrounded by one of the poshest interiors the segment has to offer. It has a light overall appearance. A central display that houses both the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster dominates the dashboard, while a separate screen handles vehicle controls like the climate system. The second row’s drop-down armrest also features its own set of controls, and the cabin looks incredibly cozy with the ambient lighting switched on. Incredible.

No word yet regarding performance figures, but expect them to live up to what you’d expect in a flagship sedan like this. Let us know what you think of this thing’s appearance in the comments.

More images of the Hyundai Azera 2023

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

