Hyundai Ioniq 5 to start at P3.068-M in PH

Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) has revealed more details about the upcoming Ioniq 5 electric vehicle.

During the South Korean brand’s thanksgiving dinner last night, it revealed that the Ioniq 5 will be available locally in two variants: The Standard Range and Long Range. HMPH has also bared the EV’s local prices. Check them out below:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 5 GLS 2WD S (Standard Range) - P3,068,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5 GLS 2WD L (Long Range) - P3,698,000

Based on specs out of the EV’s home market of South Korea, Standard Range units should come with a 58kWh battery pack with up to 336km of range in mixed-use, while Long Range units get a larger 77.4kWh pack that can provide up to 458km of range (though this figure may vary depending on the vehicle’s exact specifications).

While no exact output figures have been revealed by HMPH, Ioniq 5 units in South Korea put up 168hp in Standard Range form and 226hp in Long Range.

HMPH also provided the media with some details regarding the Ioniq 5’s initial ownership experience. Units will come with a five-year or 200,000km warranty, with the battery pack getting and longer eight-year warranty. Five years of free maintenance will also be thrown in with every purchase.

Expect more details to surface as our market moves closer toward a launch. Are you looking forward to this EV?

