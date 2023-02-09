The all-new Hyundai Kona can do up to 195hp and 265Nm with a 1.6-liter turbo

We knew as far back as December 2022 that the all-new Hyundai Kona looks good. But as for performance? Not much was revealed at the time. This is no longer the case.

The 2023 Hyundai Kona has finally appeared on the South Korean car brand’s official website complete with engine details and specs.

In its home market, the crossover will be available with two engine options. The first is a 1.6-liter turbo capable of 195hp and up to 265Nm of torque. Option number two is a more modest 2.0-liter gasoline mill with 147hp and 179Nm of torque. The formers comes paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission while the latter gets an intelligent variable transmission (IVT).

On the inside, you’ll find two main displays. Both measure 12.4 inches, with the first serving as a digital information screen for the driver and the second as a central touchscreen. Ambient lighting is available with the all-new Kona, and parking is made easy by a rear camera with guide lines. You can also get up to six airbags here.

And also worth mentioning is the all-new Hyundai Kona N Line. This variant gets a sportier exterior look thanks to a wing-type spoiler, twin exhausts, different 19-inch alloy wheels, and a more rugged bumper. Inside you’ll find that the steering wheel and armrests are wrapped in alcantara, too.

Other notable features include an automated tailgate, a drive mode selector, and over-the-air updates. The price starts at 24,680,000 South Korean Won (just over P1 million). Is this something you’d like to see launched in the local market?

