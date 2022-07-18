The RN22e concept could be the next high-performance EV from Hyundai’s N division

It’d be fair to say the design of the streamlined, streamliner-inspired Hyundai Ioniq 6 split opinion when it was unveiled just a couple of weeks ago.

If you weren’t sold on it then, we’re pretty sure this RN22e concept will change your mind. It’s essentially an Ioniq 6 in full touring car dress, and it looks absolutely fantastic.

Hyundai describes it—and the gloriously-retro N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell hybrid it unveiled at the same time—as ‘Rolling Lab Concepts’ that it’ll use to develop future tech for production models.

“RN22e and N Vision 74 play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product lineup, especially our electrified, high-performance vehicles,” says Hyundai’s executive VP Thomas Schemera. It’s worth noting that Hyundai has now also confirmed that its first all-electric N car, the Ioniq 5 N, will be launched in 2023.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Like the 5 and the standard Ioniq 6, the RN22e uses Hyundai’s E-GMP platform underneath its ultra-muscular body. Whereas the standard 6 gets a 320hp top spec twin-motor iteration, though, the RN22e works with 568hp and 739Nm of torque.

Again there are two motors with power being sent to all four wheels, but Hyundai says the RN22e would allow drivers to change how much torque is being sent to either the front or rear wheels at any given moment. Drift mode, anyone?

There’s been plenty of work on the brakes and cooling to allow the RN22e to consistently lay down lap times too, and we’re told that “Hyundai N will use RN22e to study how to deliver dynamic movement with regen-braking that precisely controls yaw and corner attack.” Sounds exciting. No word on a 0-100kph time, but Hyundai does admit that its top speed is somewhere north of 250kph. You’ve the slippery body and 3D printed parts that reduce weight to thank for that.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

The N division is also developing something called N Sound+ with the RN22e, which will apparently provide an ‘emotional driving experience for electrified models.’ Essentially it’s just a performance-based sound that Hyundai can pump through internal and external speakers. However, there’s also ‘N e-shift’ that works with the sound to provide the feel and vibrations normally associated with a gear shift. Interesting.

What do we reckon then, Internet, would you like to see an RN22e-style Ioniq 6 N make production?

More photos of the Hyundai RN22e:

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

