All that’s missing from the Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition is a Batman logo

Blacked-out versions of vehicles aren’t exactly new. This is the first one in a while, though, that’s gone all-black-everything.

This is the new Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition. If the sedan looks familiar, it’s because it’s featured in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. If you ask us, though, this thing would fit right inside Bruce Wayne’s garage, and frankly, all that would be missing from this is the Batman logo.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

Batmobile? Okay, not exactly; perhaps with a spicier design, it could work. But if you’re just on the hunt for a dark-looking ride for a night out on the town, the Night Edition should do fine.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Add-ons include a carbon-fiber rear lip, new matte-0black 19-inch wheels, red brake calipers, dark chrome badges and accents, and blacked-out side mirror housings and door handles. Worth noting is that you can actually get this thing in white—but what would be the point?

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

No mention of any mechanical changes or upgrades, so you’re going to find the same 2.5-liter turbocharged engine capable of up to 290hp and 422Nm of torque. Don’t expect any changes to the sedan’s cabin, either.

Price? The Sonata N Line Night Edition will go for $34,750 (around P1.76 million). Hyundai is limiting this release to just 1,000 units, too, so you’ll have to act a little fast if you really dig its appearance.

Us? We like it. You just can’t go wrong with black. Oh, just be sure to keep your headlights on at night. Otherwise, things could get ugly.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.