Here is the full price list for the Hyundai Stargazer in PH

The Hyundai Stargazer is finally available in the Philippine market, and so far the model is ticking all the right boxes.

In particular, Hyundai Motor Philippines has made sure to give the new MPV a competitive starting price. The base model will go for P998,000—affordable enough to take on the likes of the Toyota Avanza when you take into account the most affordable Stargazer comes with an intelligent variable transmission instead of a manual gearbox.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Owner of busway-trespassing Ferrari won’t be allowed to drive... for now

Should the LTO put up more drive-thru registration renewal centers?

You can check out the full introductory price list of the Hyundai Stargazer below:

Hyundai Stargazer 2023

Hyundai Stargazer 1.5 GL IVT - P998,000 Hyundai Stargazer 1.5 GLS IVT - P1,128,000 Hyundai Stargazer 1.5 GLS Premium IVT - P1,218,000

All local Hyundai Stargazer units come powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine capable of 113hp and up to 144Nm of torque. The available colors are Creamy White Pearl, Magnetic Silver Metallic, Dragon Red Pearl, and Midnight Black Pearl. As a bonus, every Hyundai Stargazer purchase comes with either a five-year or 200,000km warranty (whichever comes first) for a little extra surety.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

You can read more about the brand-new seven-seater here. Alternatively, you can check out our first impression of the vehicle in the video embedded at the bottom of this story.

So, do you think this thing has what it takes to challenge the Avanza and Xpander? Chime in.

See Also