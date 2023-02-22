The Hyundai Staria Load is probably the fanciest cargo van around

Whether you like it or loathe it, the new Hyundai Staria is a unique piece of design when it comes to vans. From its futuristic front end to the space-age interior, the Staria brings something different to van market table.

While we’re used to seeing the plusher versions roam our streets, let’s not forget that Hyundai also makes a more utilitarian version of the Staria. Dubbed the Staria Load, it’s also known here as the Staria Cargo. And while some might dismiss it for its fancy looks, Hyundai says its cyberpunk van has the tools to put in the hard work.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

For starters, the Staria Cargo/Staria Load has 4,935 liters of space behind the front seats, making it one of the most commodious cargo vans around. Not only that, Hyundai claims a payload capacity of 1,072kg, something to keep in mind if you’re in the market for a hauler.

As with most cargo vans, the interior is fairly basic. The local-spec Staria Cargo doesn’t get a touchscreen, nor does it have the active safety tech seen in the higher-spec variants and an automatic transmission. It does keep the fully digital instrument cluster, which is a first among cargo vans in the country.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

But over in Australia, the Staria Load (as it’s called there) gets the full range of active safety features such as adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking, and even a blind spot camera. The Australian version also does away with the manual transmission option, leaving the eight-speed automatic as the lone transmission choice. And if that’s not enough, the Staria Load gets the full infotainment package that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

The accessories list for the Staria Load also caught our attention. The van can be fitted with a hood deflector, a steel nudge bar, and a variety of roof rails and baskets. And for those with specialized needs for the van, there are various interior options such as a cargo barriers, steel window meshes, and even a portable freezer.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Interested? The local version of the utility-focused Staria starts at P1,560,000. While it doesn’t have the Australian market’s features and options, the large cargo bay and its hefty payload capacity should make it a solid choice for couriers, delivery companies, and other businesses. And if you need to haul people more than cargo, there’s the Staria Commuter for that.