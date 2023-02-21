Does Mitsubishi have plans to bring Xpander production operations to PH?

If this news pans out to be true, the local auto industry’s manufacturing scene might soon get a major boost.

According to new reports, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is urging Mitsubishi to bring its Xpander assembly operations to the country.

This comes after the Japanese car brand committed to investing in its local manufacturing efforts earlier this month.

Special Trade Representative Dita Angara-Mathay has gone as far as to say that Mitsubishi is already aiming to produce a new model in the Philippines as part of the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program.

“We’re really hoping because since the Xpander is very popular, we’re hoping that they will make the next generation Xpander here,” the official told reporters, adding that the company is asking for the CARS program to be extended another two or three years.

“It’s very important that we get a firm response on the extension of the CARS program,” the official added.

The CARS program ended in 2021, but the Inter-Agency Committee (IAC) on Automotive Industry Development is already working on getting an executive order to issue its extension.

So, do you think Mitsubishi is seriously considering bringing Xpander production to the local market? Chime in.

