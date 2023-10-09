2024 Isuzu D-Max shows its more aggressive face

Believe it or not, the current generation Isuzu D-Max is about four years old already. It made its global debut back in October 11, 2019, kicking off a new wave of pickups of the 2020s. Since then, its rivals have either released an all-new version of their respective pickups or are gearing up for a new generation.

In response to the looming threats from newer and fresher competitors, Isuzu gave its pickup a nip and tuck for the 2024 model year. This time around it’s not a mild update like the one shown in 2022. The updates are far more noticeable, but are there any huge updates under the skin?

Of course, the first thing you’ll notice is the redesigned front fascia. The bumpers look more aggressive and chiseled for the 2024 model year, while the center air intake is far larger than before. Because of all the changes, the grille is slimmer but still incorporates the company’s signature two-bar design. Also new are the headlights, finally with bi-LED beams.

There are other tweaks to the exterior too. The 2024 model gets new wheel designs, from the entry-level model to the top-spec V-Cross. The local equivalent of the V-Cross is the 4x4 LS-E. Capping off the external updates are new taillights that Isuzu calls the ‘Triple Armor’ look.

Inside, the 2024 Isuzu D-Max gets an overhauled instrument cluster. While still not fully digital, some of the instrumentation is repositioned, and the driver information display features a new and fresher look. Its infotainment system also gets an upgrade with more functionality and a larger display. Lastly, there’s the addition of CoolMax seats in select models. CoolMax seats are trimmed in a special kind of leatherette that is designed to deflect heat.

Are there any mechanical changes, you ask? Well, none. The new D-Max still sticks to the 1.9-liter and 3.0-liter turbodiesel options with no power upgrades. The 1.9-liter, dubbed the RZ4E, still produces 148hp and 350Nm of torque, while the 3.0-liter retains 189hp and 450Nm of torque. It’s worth pointing out that that Thai-spec four-wheel drive D-Max comes with a rear locking differential. Here’s to hoping that the local version will finally get it. Advanced driver assist systems are also standard in most variants.

With its global premiere in Thailand, it’s safe to say that we can expect the new-look Isuzu D-Max to make its way here eventually. It’s possible that it could land in the Philippines by either early or mid-2024.